Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office delivering groceries to at risk citizens

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering to pick up and deliver groceries to at-risk members of the community who cannot leave their homes due to coronavirus concerns.
“We looked for a way we could reach our community, do something good," Matthew Henderson, the Public Information Officer for LPSO, said. "With schools closing down, with courts closing down, our guys were going to have a lot of free time. So we wanted to do something that would help the at-risk citizens.”
Henderson says the first delivery was this past Monday and the community loves the idea.
“We have had a tremendous response,” Henderson said. “A lot of positive feedback. Some get emotional when deputies walk up with their groceries. It’s been a really good thing because we are just trying to make sure our people abide by all the safety precautions and they greatly appreciate it.”
This service isn’t just making an impact on the community. The deputies say they love it too.
“I mean overall it’s a great opportunity," says Deputy Dee Fleming. "This is what we are called to do. We are called to serve our community and we are doing just that. It feels great being able to help other people in this community and I am grateful for it.”
All of the deputies picking up and delivering the groceries must go through a health screening questionnaire and get their temperature checked. They are also required to wear gloves and masks and maintain a minimum 6-foot distance from the citizens.
LPSO says if you or a loved one can benefit from this service, you can contact them for more information at 318-251-5111. They also have more information on its Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.