Gov. Edwards to give update on COVID-19 cases across state

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference to update the residents of Louisiana on the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state.
An update from the Louisiana Department of Health Wednesday shared that there are now 1795 cases of COVID-19 in the state with 65 reported deaths.
In Northwest Louisiana, there are 134 patients in the area:
Caddo Parish: 93
Bossier Parish: 25
Desoto Parish: 8
Webster Parish: 5
Claiborne Parish: 2
Natchitoches Parish: 2
Officials are continuing to push for residents to stay home in hopes to flatten the curve and slow the spread of the virus.
Health officials also continue to push ways to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
These precautions include:
- Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently
- Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm
- Avoiding touching your face
- Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
- Avoiding close contact with others
- And staying home if you are sick
Several parishes are offering testing for COVID-19. Each testing site has its own criteria and protocol. It is advised to call first before heading to a location to confirm they are open and have not met the testing cap for the day.
