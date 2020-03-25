Free workouts offered to stay healthy with gym closures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Everything about our everyday life has changed because of coronavirus. We’re staying inside to keep ourselves safe but we’re spending less time at the gym, which can affect our health and well-being.
As part of self-quarantine restrictions and social distancing, most gyms across the Arklatex closed. A lot of fitness gyms or organizations now offer workout videos for free to keep you in shape while staying home.
Here are a list of a few of the popular workout options:
– Planet Fitness, which is a popular gym in the Arklatex, will now offer free workout videos on its Facebook page daily starting at 6 p.m.
– The popular fitness gear and trainer company will offer free home workouts at its Gymshark Conditioning app. The workouts require little to no equipment.
– Orange Theory fanatics rejoice. You can get those intense workouts through Instagram Live. Search for @orangetheorylondon on Instagram and look for times and schedules for classes.
– If you’re looking for a slower, yet effective workout Pure Barre has offered a free 30-day membership on Pure Barre On Demand. You need to enter the code – extended trial.
– You can enjoy free pilates workouts on Instagram Live through Exhale Pilates. They post options on Instagram almost daily.
– Right now Peleton has a 90-day free trial for anyone who wants to try it out. You don’t need a Peleton bike or treadmill to enjoy it. They offer cardio, boot camp and stretching options that require no equipment. Download the app to get the free trial, that way you don’t have to enter any credit card information.
