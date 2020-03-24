Willis-Knighton opens day care to support employees; second one to open Mar. 25

“As an administrator I see it firsthand,” Crawford said. “I see the concern on the healthcare providers faces when they come in. Their screened, just like everyone else, we’ve cut down to no visitors at the hospital except under extenuating circumstances, but our healthcare workers continue to come in every day. You see the doctors, the nurses, the cafeteria workers, the maintenance people still coming in every day in the face of something that can be a devastating and life changing illness. But this is what they have always done. Some people may be just noticing the healthcare workers for the first time, and call them heroes, and they are out there fighting this, and they do this every day. Even before this happened and when this is over with they will still be here at Willis-Knighton fighting for the health and safety of this community just like they always have. They truly are heroes and we can’t say enough about them or do enough for them.”