Webster Parish woman dies from COVID-19

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Tonight, KSLA heard from the daughter of the first local person to die from COVID-19 coronavirus. The victim is a woman in her 40s, from Webster Parish.
According to her daughter Mackenzie Palmer, Andraia Sanders began feeling bad one week ago, after returning from a work conference in New Orleans. She was tested shortly afterward.
Sanders received her positive results on Sunday, Mar. 22 and died Monday, Mar. 23.
Palmer says her mother did not have serious health issues.
It’s not for certain, but it’s assumed she may have come in contact with someone during this conference in NOLA. Brandenburg says a handful of VOA employees traveled to the conference with her.
She says they sent all non-essential workers home, or had them working out of their home one week ago.
Andraia was one of those sent to work from home as of Monday, March 16.
Anyone that could have been in contact with her has been notified.
Related
- Gov. Edwards issues stay-at-home order effective March 23
- What You Need To Know: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex
- Essential employees in Louisiana now eligible for child care assistance
- Bossier schools end grab-and-go meals; effective Tuesday
- Caddo Schools cancel grab-and-go meals amid stay-at-home order
- Homeschooling tips during the coronavirus crisis
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.