Webster Parish woman dies from COVID-19

Webster Parish woman, Andraia Sanders, dies from COVID-19
By Danielle Scruggs, Domonique Benn, and Doug Warner | March 23, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 8:19 PM

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Tonight, KSLA heard from the daughter of the first local person to die from COVID-19 coronavirus. The victim is a woman in her 40s, from Webster Parish.

According to her daughter Mackenzie Palmer, Andraia Sanders began feeling bad one week ago, after returning from a work conference in New Orleans. She was tested shortly afterward.

Sanders received her positive results on Sunday, Mar. 22 and died Monday, Mar. 23.

Palmer says her mother did not have serious health issues.

Volunteers for America on death of Andraia Sanders

"Andraia Sanders was an incredible person and dedicated and loving employee and cared about our homeless veterans,” says PR person, Lisa Brandeburg, VP Communications and Development.

It’s not for certain, but it’s assumed she may have come in contact with someone during this conference in NOLA. Brandenburg says a handful of VOA employees traveled to the conference with her.

She says they sent all non-essential workers home, or had them working out of their home one week ago.

Andraia was one of those sent to work from home as of Monday, March 16.

Anyone that could have been in contact with her has been notified.

Related

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.