Temperatures soar back into the 80s!

A warming trend started kicking in today and temperatures will continue to climb the rest of the week. Dry weather is also expected for the next few days. Our next rain maker will arrive to kick off the weekend along with some cooler temperatures.
Skies will clear in most of the ArkLaTex tonight in the wake of a cold front. We’ll cool down into the 50s in most areas by morning. Tomorrow looks mostly sunny, warm and dry. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s by afternoon.
We’ll continue to warm on Thursday with near record highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dry weather and sunshine will continue. Some clouds return Friday, but the day should stay dry. Temperatures will once again reach the mid to upper 80s.
Our next weather maker starts to move in Friday night and will pass through the ArkLaTex on Saturday. We’ll wake up to rain and a few storms Saturday. Showers may linger into the afternoon. Temperatures will start cooling down with highs in the low 70s. Dry weather should return Sunday with highs in the low 70s.
More rain is likely early next week with highs in the 60s.
Have a good night!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.