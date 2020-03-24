LIST: Willis-Knighton physician network offers virtual visits

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton’s Physician Network is now offering services from the comfort of your own home.
Over 70 clinics are offering telehealth services for existing patients whose records are accessible by the physicians. Minor health conditions can be easily handled through telehealth.
A virtual visit is done by using either an iPhone or an Android smartphone with a working camera and audio. Further instructions are available on the clinic’s website. A patient will download the Microsoft Teams app that will allow a secure connection for the visit.
Our doctors put patients as their No. 1 priority and want to be available during this time,” said Bruce Stroud, corporate administrator of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network, in a news release. “To help them we have pushed ahead efforts that were already in place to begin a telehealth option. It’s another innovative option Willis-Knighton is providing our patients.”
The list of participating clinics are listed below:
ADULT PRIMARY CARE
- Bossier Internal Medicine & Diagnostic Clinic
- David Hudson, MD
- Family Medical Center
- Family Practice South
- Gary Williams, MD
- Haughton Medical Group
- Internal Medicine Associates
- Louisiana Family Practice
- Oil City Medical Clinic
- Pierremont Associates in Internal Medicine
- Pierremont Internal Medicine
- Red River Internal Medicine
- South Shreveport Internal Medicine
- Tri-State Medical Clinic
- WK Community Health & Wellness Center
- WK Community Health & Education Center
- WK Coushatta Clinic (Dr. Bell)
- WK Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
- WK Pierremont Family Physicians
CHILDREN’S HEALTH
- Bossier Pediatric Partners
- Manohar Manchandia, MD
- Pediatric Healthcare Associates
- Pediatric Surgical Associates
- Pierremont Pediatrics
- Portico Pediatrics
- WK Care for Kids
- WK Center for Pediatrics
- WK Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology
- WK Children’s Health Specialists
- WK Pediatric Health and Wellness
- WK Preferred Pediatrics
- WK Premier Pediatrics
WOMEN’S HEALTH
- Bossier Healthcare for Women
- Pierremont OB/GYN Specialists
- Pierremont Women’s Clinic
- WK Pelvic & Reconstructive GYN Surgery
- WK GYN Oncology Associates
- WK OB/GYN Concepts
- WK Women’s Health Specialists of Bossier
- WK Women’s Health Associates
- Women’s Specialists at South
SPECIALIST CLINICS
- Ark-La-Tex Dermatology
- Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center
- Ark-La-Tex Urology
- Center for Endocrinology & Diabetes
- Endocrine Specialists
- G. Keith Christy, MD
- Hematology/Oncology Associates
- John McDonald Regional Transplant Center at Willis-Knighton
- Northwest Louisiana Infectious Disease Consultants
- Pierremont Cardiology
- Pinnacle Gastroenterology
- Regional Perinatal Group
- Shreveport Infectious Disease
- Shreveport Urology
- Signature Urology
- Spine & Pain Specialists
- The Center for Mental Wellness
- The Orthopedic Clinic
- Tri-State Neurology
- Willis-Knighton Cardiology
- WK Advanced Surgery
- WK Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center
- WK Allergy & Asthma Clinic & Research Center
- WK Bossier Orthopedics
- WK Hyperbaric & Wound Care (Shreveport & Bossier)
- WK Lung Specialists
- WK Neurology Clinic
- WK Neurosurgical Associates
- WK Red River Pulmonary & Critical Care
- WK Robotic & Laparoscopic Surgery
- WK Spine Center
- WK Vascular Surgical Associates
