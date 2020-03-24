Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Governor says Arkansas faces $353M shortfall due to virus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas faces a $353 million budget shortfall because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the shortfall Monday. He also said the state was delaying the filing and payment deadline for individual income taxes from April 15 to July 15. The extension mirrors a move by the federal government. Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose to 197, up from 165 on Sunday. Hutchinson says he plans to call a special session to address the shortfall. The Legislature is already set to meet April 8 for the year's session.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS-UNIVERSITY HOUSING
Arkansas Tech issues credit for lost housing due to pandemic
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Students at Arkansas Tech University will be receiving a credit toward future university housing after the outbreak of the coronavirus forced student dorms to close. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported the school's board of trustees approved the pro-rated credits based on the student's check-out date. Seniors will receive pro-rated housing refunds. The board separately voted to approve a similar measure for campus meal plans. All credits will be applied over the next 12 months. Arkansas Tech’s vice president for administration and finance said an appeal committee would consider students' "extenuating circumstances" should they not be able to re-enroll when classes resume and possibly “find favor with them and refund their amount.”
INFANT DIES-CHARGES
Arkansas couple is charged in death of infant daughter
TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A southwest Arkansas couple has been charged in Miller County with second-degree murder in the death of their 7-month-old daughter and endangering the welfare of the girl's twin brother. The Texarkana Gazette reports 24-year-old Crystal Morrow and 19-year-old Dustin Harley both of Fouke are charged in September death of Kimberly Harley and neglect of their son. Court records do not list attorneys to speak on behalf of the couple.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SIGNATURE GATHERING
Petition canvassing halted amid coronavirus concerns
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas groups trying to gather signatures for various petitions required to qualify for the state’s November ballot have suspended their efforts amid public health concerns spurred by the new coronavirus. The group Arkansas Voters First has been trying to collect signatures for a petition to propose a constitutional amendment that would create a new commission that would be responsible for legislative and congressional redistricting every 10 years. Group spokesman said they stopped gathering signatures until “the world returns to normal." U.S. Senate hopeful Dan Whitfield, an Independent from Bella Vista, said he canceled all of his upcoming campaign events and will focus on gathering signatures by mail.
SPORTS MEMORABILIA-FRAUD CHARGE
Ex-pastor gets 1 year, 9 months for sports memorabilia fraud
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas pastor has been sentenced to one year and nine months in federal prison for his part in helping a sports memorabilia collector make millions of dollars by fraudulently selling normal items represented as valuable mementos. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that John Alexander McLean was ordered Wednesday to report to a federal prison by April 8 and to repay $203,966 in restitution to 10 people that the 59-year-old former Presbyterian minister in Little Rock conned. U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. named nine of them, who are owed amounts ranging from $5,300 to $48,216. Another unnamed person was defrauded of $3,700.
BOY KILLED-ARKANSAS
Judge: Arkansas man to get third trial in son's death
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A state judge says he won't reconsider the mistrial he granted to an Arkansas man convicted of killing his 6-year-old son by sexually assaulting the child with a stick. Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren rejected the request by prosecutors to limit the mistrial he granted Mauricio Torres to the sentencing phase. Karren declared a mistrial earlier this month after Torres' stepson charged after his stepfather when a prosecutor asked about sexual abuse. A jury found Torres guilty of capital murder in the death of his son, Isaiah.