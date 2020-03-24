La. state fire marshal issues statewide burn ban amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WAFB) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, has issued a statewide burn ban.
The order was issued Tuesday, March 24.
Burning by private citizens will only be allowed with permission from the local fire department or government. The order is in effect March 25 at 8 a.m. until further notice.
“This burn ban is necessary to supplement the governor’s ‘stay home’ order aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 due to the anticipation that there may be an increase in open burning occurring across the state as families look for ways to pass the time at home,” said Browning. “This order will assist in preventing potential fire-related dangers that could result in unnecessary fire service response as well as diminish airborne irritants caused by burning.”
According to a release from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM), the ban does not apply to prescribed burns conducted by LDAF or those defined as “generally accepted agriculture practice.”
The office warns that violation of this order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.
