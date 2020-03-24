Hardy pleads not guilty to murdering business partner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Despite being captured while wearing a disguise and failing in a reported attempted escape earlier this month, 43-year-old John Hardy pleaded not guilty via a video conference before a Bossier Parish judge this morning.
Attorney Dhu Thompson confirms for KSLA News 12 that Hardy pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and obstruction of justice charges in the murder of his business partner, 48-year-old Garrett Wilson. Investigators claim Wilson, who was reported missing on January 26, was killed two days earlier by Hardy.
When asked why would his client wear a disguise to evade capture and attempt an escape if he was innocent of the charges, Thompson said he doesn’t like to comment on any case outside of court. He added they are still developing evidence no one knows about and it will all be “flushed out” in court.
To date, Thompson says he has not received any official paperwork from Caddo Parish prosecutors in connection to the alleged attempted escape while being treated at Oschner-LSU Medical Center in Shreveport on Mar. 13.
Shreveport Police spokesperson Cpl. Angie Willhite tells KSLA News 12 that Hardy would also be facing a charge of attempting to disarm a peace officer and battery of a peace officer.
While at the hospital, Hardy is accused of attacking the Bossier Parish deputy responsible for transporting him from the jail to receive medical treatment. Hardy is accused of grabbing the deputy’s pepper spray and using it on her, and then grabbing her weapon.
Hospital staff intervened and stopped the attack. We are told the deputy will fully recover.
Despite the court system drastically slowed and courts closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Thompson expects this case to proceed in a timely fashion.
“We are all in this unfortunate boat together,” commenting on impacts the virus has had with the legal system.
He says with the jails locked down with limited access, it has hurt his ability to meet with clients as often as he would like.
Hardy’s next court appearance is slated for July 13.
It’s a status conference designed to allow both the prosecution and defense to update the court on the progress of discovery of evidence and other issues that may arise.
