First major taste of Spring

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After dealing with on and off rain for most of the day yesterday along the I-20 we are tracking a couple isolated showers as we go through the day part of a frontal boundary moving through the ArkLaTex. The big story as we go through the middle part of the week will be some of the warmest temperatures we have seen so far in 2020. By the time we get to Thursday we could see high temperatures stretch towards the 90 degree mark. Heading into the weekend we are tracking a cold front that will bring some scattered showers overnight Friday into Saturday followed by a cool down. We are tracking more potential wet weather early next week.
So if you do have to head out the door this morning just about all of you should be able to leave the rain gear at home, but we can’t completely rule out a stray showers throughout the day. Temperatures though will begin their upward trajectory as we should see high temperatures this afternoon close to the 80 degree mark. So all in all it will be a relatively pleasant day across the ArkLaTex.
As we move through the rest of the workweek temperatures will continue to move up for the ArkLaTex. Expect high temperatures on Wednesday to reach the low 80s along with an abundance of sunshine for the region. This will continue on Thursday even as our temperatures continue to move up even further, forecast highs on Thursday will be close to 90 for some. On Friday expect highs on again in the mid-80s but we are tracking a cold late Friday into Saturday that will be dropping our temperatures as we head into the weekend.
Expect the potential showers or an isolated thunderstorm to peak during the early morning hours on Saturday as the front moves through the ArkLaTex. While we will see rain the biggest difference you’ll notice is the big drop in temperatures for the region. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s. As we turn the page to a new week an even stronger front appears to be on the horizon for Monday with more rain in your forecast, but we have a few days to watch that.
In the meantime get ready for some toasty temperatures across the ArkLaTex! Have a great Tuesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.