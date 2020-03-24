First major taste of Spring

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After dealing with on and off rain for most of the day yesterday along the I-20 we are tracking a couple isolated showers as we go through the day part of a frontal boundary moving through the ArkLaTex. The big story as we go through the middle part of the week will be some of the warmest temperatures we have seen so far in 2020. By the time we get to Thursday we could see high temperatures stretch towards the 90 degree mark. Heading into the weekend we are tracking a cold front that will bring some scattered showers overnight Friday into Saturday followed by a cool down. We are tracking more potential wet weather early next week.