Caddo Schools to resume modified meal program

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Starting on March 30, select Caddo Parish schools will resume a modified breakfast and lunch service.
The new service is designed to limit contact and decrease risks for both students and staff, according to the district.
Now, students will collect 8 meals prepared for each child during the week. The packages will include five breakfasts and three lunches.
Meals will be distributed from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays at the following schools:
- Blanchard Elementary
- C.E. Byrd High
- Caddo Heights Elementary
- Caddo Magnet High
- Caddo Middle Magnet
- Captain Shreve High
- J. S. Clark Elementary
- Fair Park Middle
- Keithville Elementary/Middle
- North Caddo Elementary/Middle
- Northside Elementary
- Ridgewood Middle
- Southern Hills Elementary
- Turner Elem/Middle
- University Elementary
- Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle
- Westwood Elementary
- Woodlawn High
The district’s new plan was approved by state officials. Also, the district requested adequate protective supplies from the state such as masks for workers as a part of distribution efforts.
