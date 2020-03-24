Caddo Schools to resume modified meal program

Caddo Parish Schools (Source: KSLA)
By Alex Onken | March 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 5:49 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Starting on March 30, select Caddo Parish schools will resume a modified breakfast and lunch service.

The new service is designed to limit contact and decrease risks for both students and staff, according to the district.

Now, students will collect 8 meals prepared for each child during the week. The packages will include five breakfasts and three lunches.

Meals will be distributed from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays at the following schools:

  • Blanchard Elementary
  • C.E. Byrd High
  • Caddo Heights Elementary
  • Caddo Magnet High
  • Caddo Middle Magnet
  • Captain Shreve High
  • J. S. Clark Elementary
  • Fair Park Middle
  • Keithville Elementary/Middle
  • North Caddo Elementary/Middle
  • Northside Elementary
  • Ridgewood Middle
  • Southern Hills Elementary
  • Turner Elem/Middle
  • University Elementary
  • Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle
  • Westwood Elementary
  • Woodlawn High

The district’s new plan was approved by state officials. Also, the district requested adequate protective supplies from the state such as masks for workers as a part of distribution efforts.

