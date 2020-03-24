BBB provides new way to report scams

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Better Business Bureau is providing you with a new way to report and track scams in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization said scammers are still trying to target unsuspecting victims.
So far, at least 25 scams have been reported across multiple states and Canada. Among some of the scams, people claim they paid for face masks online and never received them, and they were unable to contact the seller.
Other victims said they paid for disinfectant wipes but never received them. Other scam reports suggested scammers are trying to get personal information for fictitious things like “coronavirus disability” and “COVID-19 compensation”.
To report a scam, click here. You can then select COVID-19 under the drop-down box.
The Better Business Bureau will then be able to investigate your claim.
