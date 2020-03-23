Showers Monday followed by warm up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking showers across the central portion of viewing area this morning and for some this will continue into the afternoon hours. Once we get through the shower activity today we are expecting mostly dry and warmer weather as we head through the middle of the week. Temperatures by Thursday could be scaring the 90 degree mark. We are watching for a weak cold front that push through the ArkLaTex Friday leading to cooler, but still comfortable temperatures for your weekend forecast.