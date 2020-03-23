Showers Monday followed by warm up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking showers across the central portion of viewing area this morning and for some this will continue into the afternoon hours. Once we get through the shower activity today we are expecting mostly dry and warmer weather as we head through the middle of the week. Temperatures by Thursday could be scaring the 90 degree mark. We are watching for a weak cold front that push through the ArkLaTex Friday leading to cooler, but still comfortable temperatures for your weekend forecast.
If any of you are heading out the door this morning you’ll probably want to grab an umbrella just in case, especially if you live near the I-20 corridor. Showers this morning could try to stick around into the afternoon hours before finally moving out before dinner. Due to the additional shower activity temperatures might be slightly limited on Monday in Shreveport with highs around 70.
As we move into the middle portion of the week we are expecting drier weather along with much warmer temperatures for all of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will start to move up on Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. But by Thursday a ridge of high pressure will be building over the ArkLaTex along temperatures to potentially test the 90 degree mark for the first time since 2019. So break out the shorts if you plan to be outside during the middle of the week.
As we move towards Friday and your weekend we are tracking a cold front that will bring our next chance of wet weather to the ArkLaTex. On Friday slightly cooler temperatures along with the chance of some thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. On Saturday we still could see a few storms as temperatures continue to cool off. Finally on Sunday dry weather returns along with temperatures that will continue to be in the low-70s.
So if you like warmer and generally drier weather the time this week for will be during the middle portion of the week. Have a great week and please remember to be safe!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
