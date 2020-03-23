Man injured in officer-involved shooting

TEXARKANA, Tex. (KSLA) - At least one Texarkana Texas police officer opened fire on a man who ran away from them after officers responded to multiple “shots fired” calls early Monday morning.
According to Shawn Vaughn, public information officer for the Texarkana Texas Police Department, officers responded to North Robinson Road and College Drive just after 3:00 a.m. Monday. The scene is a few blocks away from Texarkana College.
As one officer arrived, he spotted four people wearing masks and armed with guns walking in the same area as the previous reports. One of the officers chased one of the suspects for three or four blocks before the shooting. At least one officer opened fire on the man in a church parking lot.
Vaughn said several officers saw a gun in the man’s hand. It is unclear how many officers opened fire, if the suspect fired at them, and how many times the suspect was struck.
Police are currently trying to identify the other three people.
Before the shooting, officers received three shots fired calls in a two-hour span. During the investigations, they discovered at least 20 shell casings. Police say they have also seen more criminal activity in the area in the last week.
Doctors are treating the man for at least one gunshot wound.
Vaughn said the Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.
