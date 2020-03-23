Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials say the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state has risen by nearly 50. That and includes more that 40 residents and staff of nursing homes. The state Department of Health on Sunday reported 165 people have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, up from 118 Saturday. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday that this was the largest daily increase in diagnosed cases in the state and comes as testing is ramping up. The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people. But it can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.