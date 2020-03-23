Is your school district still serving meals? Find out here.

By Christian Piekos | March 23, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 12:40 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After Governor John Bel Edwards placed Louisiana under a ‘stay at home’ order, some school districts in Northwest Louisiana are changing ‘grab-and-go’ meal services for students.

Below is an active list of how each school district is responding to the guidance:

  • Caddo Parish: Suspended this week
    • School leaders will decide later this week whether to continue meals
  • Bossier Parish: Suspended
  • DeSoto Parish: Service continues
  • Natchitoches Parish: Suspended
    • School leaders are looking at possible alternatives, such as meal pick up locations with no personal interaction
  • Lincoln Parish: Suspended
    • Resumes on April 6
  • Webster Parish: Meals are continuing until Thursday, March 26
  • Red River Parish: Suspended after Wednesday, March 25
  • Claiborne Parish: Suspended due to spring break
    • School leaders will make a decision prior to next week
  • Sabine Parish: Awaiting response
  • Bienville Parish: Suspended due to spring break
    • School leaders will make a decision later this week, whether to continue meal services

