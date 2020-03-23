Is your school district still serving meals? Find out here.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After Governor John Bel Edwards placed Louisiana under a ‘stay at home’ order, some school districts in Northwest Louisiana are changing ‘grab-and-go’ meal services for students.
Below is an active list of how each school district is responding to the guidance:
- Caddo Parish: Suspended this week
- School leaders will decide later this week whether to continue meals
- Bossier Parish: Suspended
- DeSoto Parish: Service continues
- Natchitoches Parish: Suspended
- School leaders are looking at possible alternatives, such as meal pick up locations with no personal interaction
- Lincoln Parish: Suspended
- Resumes on April 6
- Webster Parish: Meals are continuing until Thursday, March 26
- Red River Parish: Suspended after Wednesday, March 25
- Claiborne Parish: Suspended due to spring break
- School leaders will make a decision prior to next week
- Sabine Parish: Awaiting response
- Bienville Parish: Suspended due to spring break
- School leaders will make a decision later this week, whether to continue meal services
