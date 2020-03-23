Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Arizona running back Kenyan Drake's agency says he will sign his one-year, $8.5 million tender to stay with the Cardinals. The Cardinals placed the transition tag on Drake earlier this week. That meant he could negotiate a deal elsewhere, but Arizona had the right to match the offer. Drake's agency announced Saturday he would sign his tender. The 26-year-old Drake came to the Cardinals in a mid-season trade from the Miami Dolphins. He was productive in his eight games, running for 643 yards and eight touchdowns, including a four-touchdown game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.