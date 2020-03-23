Drier weather finally returns to the ArkLaTex

Tuesday will have a cold front push through. This will be a very weak cold front, because temperatures will actually be warmer over the next few days. The front will bring some rain to the ArkLaTex by the evening hours as it rolls on through. I think northwest Louisiana has a better shot at seeing some rain. I only have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Other places like southwest Arkansas or east Texas, may see some sunshine! Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.