Caddo Schools to host Virtual Career Fair for teachers Mar. 26

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools are looking ahead at the coming school year by hosting a virtual career fair. They’l be hiring all teaching positions, Pre-K through grade 12. Those interested can chat directly to recruiters and hiring managers from the comfort of their home.
All exchanges will be text-based chats by electronic device.
The fair will take place Thursday, March 26, from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.
Register here, from your computer, tablet or cell phone: https://bit.ly/39j9GNW
Caddo Parish Public Schools seeks passionate individuals who want to make a difference in high-needs schools, are willing to collaborate with a team of educators to share best practices and learn from others, think critically, set goals and achieve them; and differentiate instruction based on student needs.
Incentive Pay opportunities are available and teachers who hold National Board Certification are eligible for additional compensation and will be given priority.
Information will also be available on how to get certified and become a teacher.
Applications are being accepted now for the Caddo Teaching Academy.
For more information on the Teaching Academy, click here.
