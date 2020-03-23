Businesses hiring during Coronavirus pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lot of you are worried about where your next paycheck will be coming from, now that the coronavirus pandemic caused a massive spike in unemployment. It has also forced some stores to hire more employees.
Many places like grocery stores and fast food restaurants said they were in desperate need of temporary worker to get through the pandemic.
Here are a few locations that have said they plan on hiring more people.
Amazon – Right now Amazon said it wanted to hire 100,000 workers for delivery and warehouse positions. They’ve seen a dramatic increase in purchases since the pandemic started.
Albertson’s, Kroger, Walmart and Target – These stores have all announced they were hiring. Target said it wanted to hire 9,000 employees.
Dollar General – Dollar General said they have 50,000 spots available they would like to fill by the end of April.
If you’d like to learn more about how to apply for these jobs click the links above on any of these companies.
