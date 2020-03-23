Bossier schools end grab-and-go meals; effective Tuesday

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Schools announce Sunday evening they will stop handing out grab-and-go meals following Governor John Bel Edwards stay-at-home order.
Caddo Parish schools announced they will no longer serve grab-and-go meals effective tomorrow Monday, 23.
A conference call was held with representatives from the Governor’s Office, the Louisiana Department of Education and school superintendents from around the state regarding the continuation of the school serving sites following the Edwards press conference.
In a statement from Bossier Schools superintendent, he said, “All facets of the meal program were discussed and it was a difficult conversation. The issue is not whether feeding students is important. We all agree that it is. At the same time, the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana is rapidly rising and the safety of our food service employees and other staff members must also be considered. We must take every precaution to protect them.”
After Monday, March 23 Bossier Schools will close all sites as well as administrative offices, until further notice as directed by the State of Louisiana.
Updates will continue to be made on their COVID-19 page, which can be found at www.bossierschools.org.
