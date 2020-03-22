Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana expands drive-thru testing for coronavirus
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State health officials say drive-thru testing for the coronavirus in the New Orleans area will be offered to a wider range of people. Starting Sunday, anyone with a fever and other virus symptoms may be tested. Previously, only health care workers and first-responders who showed symptoms were being tested. Officials said Saturday that 20 people have died from the virus, while the number of people infected has increased to more than 760. Officials say Louisiana has one of the nation's highest per capita rates of infection, with New Orleans at the epicenter of the state's outbreak.
WHOOPING CRANE SHOT-REWARD
Reward up to $10K for tips leading to whooping crane killer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The reward for information leading to the person or people responsible for killing an endangered whooping crane has increased to $10,000. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says donations from various groups doubled an earlier reward. The crane's body was found in Jefferson Davis Parish in November. A necropsy determined the crane had been shot that day or the previous day. The department says $6,000 is also still being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whoever killed a whooping crane in November 2018. Nearly 160 birds have been released in Louisiana, where the flock now numbers about 75.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHANGING NEW ORLEANS
New Orleans' 'Let the good times roll' now 'Wash your hands'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Last week St. Patrick's Day crowds jammed the bars in New Orleans. But now this social city has joined those places shutting down bars, eliminating restaurant dining and banning crowds. Some wonder if the February Mardi Gras celebration contributed to the spread of the new coronavirus that has sickened many and thrown many out of work. The virus has infected more than 760 people in Louisiana — most in the New Orleans area. Most people infected recover but it can make older people or those with other health problems seriously ill.
BLACK RAIL LAWSUIT
Lawsuit to protect bird nicknamed feathered mouse
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmentalists have sued the Trump administration for failing to follow through on a proposal to protect an elusive marsh bird called the eastern black rail and nicknamed the “feathered mouse.” A lawsuit filed Thursday says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing the bird as threatened in 2018, but never made the rule final. The Center for Biological Diversity and a coalition called Healthy Gulf say the birds are "on the brink of extinction." They say that's largely because of loss of wetlands where it lives.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Virus cases top 500 in Louisiana, new testing sites open
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New coronavirus testing centers opened in New Orleans but ran out of the day's supply of tests within hours. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office says these centers initially are open only to health care workers and first responders. They will reopen Saturday. State figures show more than 500 people in Louisiana tested positive for the virus, mostly un the New Orleans area. Cantrell also bolstered an earlier directive designed to keep people from congregating, issuing a mandate that people leave home only for “critical needs.” Fourteen Louisiana residents have died, including the first fatality from the virus outside of southeastern Louisiana.
BAYOU-BODY
Louisiana authorities recover body of man from bayou
MONROE, La. (AP) — A week after a man in northern Louisiana was thrown into a bayou while he was out boating, The News-Star reports that authorities have recovered his body and pulled it from the waters. Enforcement agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began searching Black Bayou in Ouachita Parish on March 11 after getting a report of two men being thrown from their 14-foot boat into the waterway. A passing boat pulled one man from the water but the other man could not be found. It wasn't until Tuesday morning that rescue crews found the body of 48-year-old Earl Clack of Bastrop.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE
US seeks $3 billion to boost oil producers as prices plunge
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is seeking $3 billion from Congress to top up the country’s strategic petroleum reserves, potentially propping up U.S. oil producers after crude prices crashed globally. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette denied Thursday the move was about propping up prices for U.S. oil giants. Brouillette says it makes sense to fill up the national petroleum supplies at a time of cheap oil. Oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia have stepped up pumping, threatening the market share of U.S. oil. Congress has to approve the money for the purchases. The administration must overcome opposition from some Democratic lawmakers.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT
States still reporting surge in virus-related jobless claims
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some states are continuing to report large spikes in unemployment benefit claims after a week of widespread businesses closures due to coronavirus precautions. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday had reported a 25% increase in new unemployment claims during the week that ended last Saturday. The agency discouraged states from releasing their own more up-to-date figures. But some states have continued to do so. For example, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania all are reporting tens of thousands of new claims for jobless benefits this week.