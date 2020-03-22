Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A top official at the largest airport in Arkansas says it could see up to half of its passenger traffic reduced over the next two months as people limit traveling because of the coronavirus outbreak. Bryan Malinowski, the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport's executive director, said Tuesday that parking revenue has dropped 21% in March compared with the same period last year and that concession earnings have fallen by 25%. U.S. airlines, which asked the federal government Monday for $50 billion in rescue aid, have seen international travel dissipate as countries tighten their borders in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.