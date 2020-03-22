Caddo Schools cancel grab-and-go meals amid stay-at-home order

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Public School has canceled grab-and-go meals in response to Gov. Edwards’s stay-at-home order.
In a statement from Caddo Schools"
“Our district takes the safety of our students and staff seriously and has agreed to only provide food services as long as the safety of participants could be guaranteed. With the growing rate and spread of COVID-19, we must take every precaution to protect our students and staff. Caddo urges all stakeholders to limit outside interactions and to heed the governor’s advisements.”
The district will continue to assess conditions to determine when it is safe to resume food service.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.