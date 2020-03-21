Weekend showers followed by a drier weekday

Happy Saturday everyone! We finished with Friday’s rain, and we’ll have a break from the rain for most of Saturday but rain returns this evening. More rain will fall for Sunday, but not during the entire day. Good news, the week day is looking a lot drier and warmer.
Today: This morning, temperatures are cool in the upper 40s and low 50s under overcast skies. Not expecting much clearing of the clouds, but a few peaks of sunshine cant be ruled out this afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies today. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s with a northeast wind 5-10mph. Rain’s not expected until this evening so if you had yard work plans, the weather will cooperate.
This evening: Temperatures will mainly sit in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. This evening, roughly after 8pm, rain and thunderstorms out of the southeast will work through the ArkLaTex and continue into Sunday morning. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s.
Sunday: Showers, light to heavy will continue through the morning hours, but should mostly be gone by the afternoon. Even though the bulk of the rain moves out by the afternoon, a few lingering showers are possible. Highs will reach the upper 60s. By the late evening hours, scattered showers will pop up for the southern regions of the ArkLaTex.
Work week forecast: scattered light showers possible in the early morning hours, but mostly dry for Monday and the rest of the work week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be back near 80. Although mostly dry, we wont be mostly sunny.
Have a great weekend and stay dry!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.