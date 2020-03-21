Weekend showers followed by a drier weekday

Today: This morning, temperatures are cool in the upper 40s and low 50s under overcast skies. Not expecting much clearing of the clouds, but a few peaks of sunshine cant be ruled out this afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies today. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s with a northeast wind 5-10mph. Rain’s not expected until this evening so if you had yard work plans, the weather will cooperate.