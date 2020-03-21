Restaurants urge public to support them through takeout orders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Restaurants are closing their dining rooms and switching to takeout — to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
This is also to comply with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ mandate of less than 50 people per gathering.
At Real BBQ and More in Shreveport, they are receiving dozens of takeout orders and working with delivery companies.
“We have had 60 takeout orders in just the few hours,” Owner Erica Clay says. “It feels lonely not having people inside eating because our customers are like family.”
Through their reputation as one of the best BBQ restaurants in the country — Clay says they expect to have steady business.
At Oyster Bar & Grille, they have also switched to takeout orders.
“As the week has progressed we have seen an increase of takeout orders., which is really good,” Aaron Ingersoll says.
Restaurants owners are urging people to continue to support their businesses through takeout.
Several owners tell me their restaurants are depending on the public to stay in business.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.