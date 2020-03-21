HealthCARE Express now offering virtual assistance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During this time of increased need, quarantines, and social distancing, it can be hard to see a doctor or provider.
HealthCARE Express is now implementing virtual doctor visits so you can be seen from anywhere. All you need is a smartphone, tablet, or computer with a webcam to utilize this service. This new service is designed to provide you assistance to you from the comfort of your home, office, or car through a video phone call.
Here is how you set up a virtual visit with HealthCARE Express:
1. Prepare: Check your cellular or internet connection to make sure you can have a clear and effective visit. If you have an Android device or a Windows computer, you will need to download an app called Zoom. You can download it here: https://zoom.us/download. IOS devices do not require a separate app.
2. Schedule: Once you have a good signal, call the HealthCARE Express Virtual Visit Hotline at (903) 831-2425.
Then, you can schedule a virtual appointment with one of our providers. This service is available between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.
3. Receive: A provider will call and connect with you to start your visit during your scheduled appointment time.
HealthCARE Express says virtual visits can provide you with a diagnosis, prescribe you medicine to help you feel better, or will let you know if you should come up to the clinic in person for further evaluation. Virtual visits are available during clinic hours, seven days a week.
For more information call (318) 935-9626 or visit https://www.healthcareexpress.us/
