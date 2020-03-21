Despite huge job losses, some companies are hiring

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) Millions of Americans are expected to lose their jobs in the coming weeks, months or even years ahead because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Despite those layoffs, there are some notable exceptions: companies hiring right now.
We met some workers who have just recently been laid off, including Tonya Woodall, a now-former casino employee.
Woodall was one of the hundred or so job seekers who stood in line inside a south Shreveport Brookshire’s store for a job fair on Friday morning.
"When I seen that on the news I said, 'I'm going to go down there and get a job."
Woodall told us she was bound and determined to get right back into the workforce, especially since her bills are coming due regardless of what's happened with her previous job.
"Oh yeah, they're not gonna stop because of the coronavirus. And then what do we do? Have nowhere to stay in our vehicles."
By early evening we caught up with Woodall who said she had just been hired for one of the jobs available at Brookshire’s and Super 1 grocery stores in the Shreveport- Bossier area.
The regional grocery chain, based in Tyler, Texas, needs to keep a lot of employees available, we're told, because if or when the outbreak may begin to reduce their work staff, they can then turn to other employees to fill the void, especially since they plan to remain open during the coronavirus outbreak.
We came across another Brookshire's job applicant, 18-year-old Ty Whitaker.
"I heard they were hiring so it was like, 'might as well get a job.' I'm out of school, you know. Might as well get a job."
The Brookshire Grocery Company is far from alone in hiring right now. Walmart, for example, announced it will be hiring 150-thousand employees, including 35-hundred people in Louisiana, while the drug store chain CVS is also hiring.
Then there's The Home Depot, to name just a few companies with a help wanted sign out front.
They all have one thing in common: they all plan to keep working through the outbreak.
Whitaker told us he was pleasantly surprised to see the Brookshire's job event.
“Yeah, because I thought that it’d be closed because I heard they were closing everything down. But my grandma showed me that they were hiring. So, it was like, ‘okay, let me go up there’ because, you know, I’m looking for a job myself. I’m out of school and nothing to do.”
While such hiring events are a bit of good news to current job seekers, the overall reality of the job market is bleak.
Across the country jobless claims have jumped by 70-thousand in just one week.
The chief economist at Moody's Analytics said the job market is in free fall.
But Brookshire’s announced they will be giving their nearly 14-thousand employees a bonus for everything that have already done during the coronavirus outbreak. And Walmart just announced the same message for its current employees, as well.
