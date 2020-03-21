Conerstone launches virtual senior readings

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - The Methodist Retirement Communities Cornerstone along with other MRC healthy living communities across eastern Texas will launch a series of Facebook Live events, titled MRC’s Masterminds.
The Facebook series will begin Monday, March 23 and will continue until April 17. Each session will go live at 2:00 p.m. and will last approximately 10-15 minutes.
Each MCR community will have the opportunity to talk about topics including Story Time, Life Skills, Nature Time, and more from seniors living in the community homes.
As you know seniors living in retirement homes are being isolated to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
This Facebook live series will give seniors the chance to interact with children and people virtually.
All you have to do is “Like” the Facebook page of Methodist Retirement Communities to engage. All events and updates will be posted there.
Monday, March 23 – June Scott, a Pinecrest resident, will read Dr. Suess’s final published book, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go.”
Tuesday, March 24 – Ann Hathon, a Mirador resident, will discuss and demonstrate the importance of cursive handwriting.
Wednesday, March 25 – Kate Hardy, a Creekside resident, explores her daily life as a child after WWII, compared to a child’s life today during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday, March 26 – Mark Sadoski, a Langford resident, will share his award-winning photography captured during his many nature adventures.
Friday, March 27 – Jimmy Tyree, a Crestview resident, and former Texas A&M Yell Leader, shares an important lesson on kindness. He will also offer some words of encouragement to parents who are now homeschooling their children.
