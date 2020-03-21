Companies hiring to cover COVID-19 pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the coronavirus outbreak many companies are in need of new employees to take on the high demand for food from both grocery stores and local restaurants.
Here in the ArkLaTex area, several major companies have begun the hiring process as many are facing layoffs from their company.
Brookshires Grocery Company is hosting hiring events for retail positions to help during the coronavirus outbreak. Hiring event next week March 23-27 at 388 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA. The hiring event begins from 9 a.m. to 12 pm. and resumes at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Pizza delivery giant Domino’s is looking to hire 10,000 workers to meet increased demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. People are staying home and restaurants are closed, meaning there is a higher demand for food delivery and takeout. The chain needs to fill positions in stores and factories, including chefs, customer service representatives, and managers. The company’s CEO said Domino’s wants to not only meet the consumers’ need for food but also provide income for people who have been laid off or furloughed. Text D-O-T-T-I-E to 972-111 to begin your application process.
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the grocer has hired 2,000 people because of coronavirus demand and has 10,000 job openings at warehouses, plants, and stores. Go to https://jobs.kroger.com/
The world’s largest retailer says it plans to hire 150,000 new employees through the end of May. Walmart says the jobs are temporary but many would convert to permanent roles. “We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores,” said Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon in a statement. Go to https://careers.walmart.com/
