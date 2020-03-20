Wet Friday for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! While we have reached the end of the week we are tracking a whole lot of wet weather for ArkLaTex as we go from the morning to the afternoon hours today as the front moves through. Some parts of the region could see up to three inches of rain today alone. Temperatures will also be falling as we head into the week as well. We should be able to stay dry on Saturday before another round of wet weather moves through Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, while we could see shower activity on Monday morning, but for the most part just expect temperatures moving up throughout the week.
So if you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab the rain gear as we are expecting rain all throughout the morning hours through the early evening. While we are not expecting any severe weather, we could see heavy rain with some parts of the ArkLaTex picking up close to three inches of rain today alone. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day reaching the 60s during the afternoon hours. We should expect the rain to end later this evening.
As we move into our weekend you should expect to stay dry on Saturday with high temperatures around the 70 degree mark. As we move ahead to Sunday we are tracking another round of rain for the ArkLaTex. Rain will be the heaviest during the morning hours and will begin to taper off during the afternoon. Parts of the ArkLaTex could see an additional inch of rain. High temperatures on Sunday will be very similar to what we will see on Saturday.
Moving into next week we are tracking a warming trend for the viewing area along with decreasing rain chances. While we could see some shower activity during the morning hours on Monday, for the most part we should be able to stay dry. Temperatures will be on the rise all throughout the week, with high temperatures reaching into the upper 80s for Thursday.
So while we still have a couple days out of the next three with rain in it, warm and dry weather is on the way next week. Have a great weekend
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
