Wet Friday for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! While we have reached the end of the week we are tracking a whole lot of wet weather for ArkLaTex as we go from the morning to the afternoon hours today as the front moves through. Some parts of the region could see up to three inches of rain today alone. Temperatures will also be falling as we head into the week as well. We should be able to stay dry on Saturday before another round of wet weather moves through Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, while we could see shower activity on Monday morning, but for the most part just expect temperatures moving up throughout the week.