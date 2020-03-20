Struggling restaurant owners come together to discuss COVID-19 impact

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a nightmare situation. Countless employees laid off, revenues thrown out the window and operations dwindling to non-existent.
Restaurant owners met Friday morning to discuss how mitigation efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus has devastated business.
“Oh, it just been crushed,” said David Alvis, owner of Silver Star Smoke House. “On Monday night, when they shut us completely down, I had to lay off 200 employees.”
The owners met inside Rotolo’s Craft and Crust on East 70th Street in Shreveport.
The conversation was grim and sobering.
“I’m not worried about catching the coronavirus, I’m worried about going out of business,” Alvis added.
“The reality is, our lives could all change within hours,” added a different owner.
Their biggest fear — uncertainty.
Since many of the restaurants are working with skeleton crews at the moment, and as changes are made by the hour to slow the spread of the virus, some owners can’t budget for the coming days.
“We’re open today running 15 percent of our business, but we could be closed down tomorrow,” Alvis said. “We don’t even know how to buy groceries.”
John Psalmonds, the owner of Rotolo’s and Bistro Byronz, said he’s cut 90 percent of his staff between the two restaurants. Business has been cut back 80 percent.
“It’s tough, there are going to be electric bills due and rent due, bills for just owning a business,” Psalmonds noted. “Do you pay those, or do you keep that money back to pay employees or myself just to live with my family.”
Bottom line: no decision now is an easy one. But, despite the present outlook, there’s a sense of uniformity and togetherness found in the restaurant owners.
“When you’re in it together and these are other and these are other restaurant owners you go to church with, you’re on the same football team.”
Mayor Adrian Perkins’ office said they’ve been in touch directly with a number of small businesses in the community, as well as with other organizations, to assist during these difficult times.
