SporTran to reduce routes; free rides for children

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY (KSLA) - SporTran announced on Thursday that changes will be made to routes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The public is asked to limit the use of services for essential travel including work, health care and getting food.
An alternative schedule was introduced on Wednesday, March 18.
LiftLine riders are asked to make reservations.
"Life-sustaining reservations will take priority at this time, followed by nutrition," reads a news release. "We ask passengers to limit the number of recreation-based trips for their safety and the safety of our operators."
While schools are closed, SportTran is providing Caddo and Bossier Parish school-age children with free rides from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Below are the following stops for feeding sites:
- Caddo Middle Magnet
- Caddo Heights Elementary
- C.E. Byrd High
- Caddo Magnet High
- Captain Shreve High
- Cherokee Park Elementary
- Fair Park Middle
- Green Oaks High
- J.S. Clark Elementary
- Judson Magnet
- Northwood High
- Oak Park Middle
- Ridgewood Middle
- Southern Hills Elementary
- Turner Elementary/Middle
- University Elementary
- Westwood Elementary
- Bossier Elementary
- Bossier High School
- R.V. Kerr Elementary
- T.O. Rusheon Middle
- Central Park Elementary
- Meadowview Elementary
- Waller Elementary
- Plantation Park Elementary
SporTran says that they are taking additional measures such as an additional disinfectant to stop the spread of coronavirus. All areas with high touch areas, such as all railings, seating, operator area, and fareboxes on all buses and paratransit vehicles are cleaned throughout the day.
A deep clean of each bus is done every 24 hours and logged.
