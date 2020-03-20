Police search for Planet Fitness thieves of stolen car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating and searching for two suspects who are accused of stealing a car.
According to police, officers recieved a call Saturday, March 14 to the Planet Fitness in the 2700 block of W 70th St on reports of a stolen car.
When officers arrived they discovered the victim’s keys were taken from inside the gym and car stolen from the parking lot.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.
Please provide CAD #- 20-042786 with your tip.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.