More rain this weekend but drier next week

(KSLA) - Showers are slowly winding down this evening and will take a break on Saturday but will return on Sunday. Then by next week, the rain should stay away. Rain chances will be much lower for most of the week allowing for warmer temperatures.
This evening, there will be a few more lingering showers. They will be on the lighter side and will not cause any major impacts. The rain will be moving away and weakening. So by tonight, the rain should just about be gone. Those of you heading out this evening, you may need your rain gear early on, but maybe not later by nighttime.
Overnight, I have a 20% chance of rain. A couple small showers are possible early on, but all the rain should be gone after midnight. The clouds will thin out a little bit, but most will stick around. Places north of I-20 may see some sunshine to start the day on Saturday. Other places will continue to see overcast throughout the night. Temperatures will cool down a little more tonight to the mid to upper 40s.
This weekend will start out dry, but end with more rain. Saturday will have a lot of clouds but I do not expect much rain. Some rain is possible late in the evening and especially overnight. So, I have the rain chance at only 10%. Overnight, the rain chances go up to 80%. So, any plans should still be good to go. Sunday, however, it will be another wet day. I have the rain chances up to 60% for the day, although most of the rain will be in the morning. By the afternoon, only a couple isolated showers will linger around. I would have your umbrella for Sunday.
Next week is looking good! I have a 20% chance of rain for Monday and Tuesday. So, there will not be a lot of rain, just a few small showers. There should also be some sunshine at times. Overall, I think Monday and Tuesday are looking much better compared to the last week or so. Temperatures will warm up nicely. Monday will heat up to the lower 70s and Tuesday should top out in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.
Then Wednesday and Thursday will also be rather dry. I have only a mere 10% chance of rain for Wednesday and I lowered to zero for Thursday. Therefore, you should not need your umbrella. The only bad news is that I do not expect a lot of sunshine. There will be some sun, but not a lot. There will be plenty of clouds hanging around making it a dreary looking day at times. Temperatures will be very warm and will reach the mid 80s!
Have a great weekend!
