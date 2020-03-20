More rain this weekend but drier next week

This weekend will start out dry, but end with more rain. Saturday will have a lot of clouds but I do not expect much rain. Some rain is possible late in the evening and especially overnight. So, I have the rain chance at only 10%. Overnight, the rain chances go up to 80%. So, any plans should still be good to go. Sunday, however, it will be another wet day. I have the rain chances up to 60% for the day, although most of the rain will be in the morning. By the afternoon, only a couple isolated showers will linger around. I would have your umbrella for Sunday.