Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas expands restrictions, school closure over virus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is keeping its schools closed for another three weeks and banning sit-down service at bars and restaurants over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday announced new restrictions after health officials said the number of coronavirus cases in the state had risen to 62. The state Education Department says public schools will close through April 17. The schools had initially been set to reopen on March 30 after a two-week closure. Restaurants will only be able to offer take-out, drive-in and delivery services.
BOY KILLED-ARKANSAS
Judge: Arkansas man to get third trial in son's death
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A state judge says he won't reconsider the mistrial he granted to an Arkansas man convicted of killing his 6-year-old son by sexually assaulting the child with a stick. Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren rejected the request by prosecutors to limit the mistrial he granted Mauricio Torres to the sentencing phase. Karren declared a mistrial earlier this month after Torres' stepson charged after his stepfather when a prosecutor asked about sexual abuse. A jury found Torres guilty of capital murder in the death of his son, Isaiah.
SPORTS MEMORABILIA-FRAUD CHARGE
Ex-pastor gets 1 year, 9 months for sports memorabilia fraud
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas pastor has been sentenced to one year and nine months in federal prison for his part in helping a sports memorabilia collector make millions of dollars by fraudulently selling normal items represented as valuable mementos. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that John Alexander McLean was ordered Wednesday to report to a federal prison by April 8 and to repay $203,966 in restitution to 10 people that the 59-year-old former Presbyterian minister in Little Rock conned. U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. named nine of them, who are owed amounts ranging from $5,300 to $48,216. Another unnamed person was defrauded of $3,700.
SEVERE WEATHER-ARKANSAS
Severe storms spread damage across parts of Arkansas
YELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Severe storms, including at least one possible tornado, have struck parts of Arkansas, damaging homes and causing widespread damage to trees and power lines. Officials say at least one home was destroyed and another lost its roof to a storm that struck a remote Ozark Mountains area Thursday evening near Pyatt in northern Arkansas, near the Missouri border. At least one person was sent to a hospital in nearby Harrison, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS AIRPORTS
Official: Little Rock airport may see 50% drop in air travel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A top official at the largest airport in Arkansas says it could see up to half of its passenger traffic reduced over the next two months as people limit traveling because of the coronavirus outbreak. Bryan Malinowski, the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport's executive director, said Tuesday that parking revenue has dropped 21% in March compared with the same period last year and that concession earnings have fallen by 25%. U.S. airlines, which asked the federal government Monday for $50 billion in rescue aid, have seen international travel dissipate as countries tighten their borders in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.
OFFICER SHOT-ARKANSAS-FUNERAL
Slain Arkansas officer remembered for devotion to community
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Family, friends and colleagues of an Arkansas police officer who was gunned down in the line of duty last week remembered him as a devoted family man who loved the community he served. A funeral service was held Monday for Hot Springs police Officer 1st Class Brent Scrimshire. He was fatally shot during a March 10 traffic stop. Two people, 21-year-old Kayvon Ward and 20-year-old Coriama Hernandez, have been charged in the Scrimshire's death. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for both defendants.