Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon has joined an elite group, becoming a three-time All-America selection by The Associated Press. She shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. She earned a spot on the AP women's basketball All-America team as a unanimous choice. She was joined by Oregon teammate Ruthy Hebard, Baylor's Lauren Cox, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard and UConn's Megan Walker.
NEW YORK (AP) — Baylor star Lauren Cox has been trying to process that her college basketball career is over ever since she heard the NCAA Tournament was being canceled. There have been good days and bad. Cox understands the NCAA's decision. She was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 7. Because it's an autoimmune disease, it makes her more vulnerable to the coronavirus.