Voluntary curfew announced in Texarkana; emergency disaster declarations declared

TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - In Bowie County, emergency declarations are declared.
The announcement was made on March 18 by Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell.
Authorities with Bowie County Texas, Miller County Arkansas and both Texarkana Arkansas and Texas have established an operation center to keep local residents informed with updates on the coronavirus and its effects in the area.
"We will monitor it and if further action is needed to be taken — and I certainly hope that is not the case — but if certain action needs to be taken to enforce some item, that will be looked into," said Mayor Bob Bruggerman of Texarkana Texas.
Authorities recommend a voluntary curfew of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m for those 18 and under.
Mayors of the twin city encouraged residents to follow the latest CDC guidelines - limiting the size of gatherings to 50 or fewer people.
“Right now we haven’t had a large outbreak,” said Mayor Allen Brown of Texarkana Arkansas. “So we are trying to do what we do to say on top of it and be proactive”
As of mid-afternoon, there was only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Texarkana, according to Dr. Matt Young with the Emergency Operation Center.
