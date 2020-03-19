TRAFFIC ALERT: Street congestion in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -Due to gate changes at Barksdale Airforce Base traffic is being backed up along Barksdale Boulevard causing over 30-minute delays.
The gate changes are in response to the coronavirus and the base is limiting access for official business only.
Barksdale Airforce base is asking the public to be patient as they doing everything we can to expedite entry on the base.
Gate Changes:
- West (Shreveport) Gate is only open for outbound traffic from 5:45 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday
- North (Bossier) Gate will be open for 24/7
- Bodcau Gate is operating under normal hours and is an alternative route when the North Gate gets too clogged
- Industrial Gate is ONLY open to commercial traffic
“We’re doing everything that we can to keep you informed so you can protect your family and reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you have extraordinary circumstances please work with your units leadership or the Barksdale public affairs office at 318-456-1015.” -via Barksdale Air Force Base Facebook
