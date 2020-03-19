Thunderstorms develop later Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We continue to track the potential for severe weather this evening, especially across northern and western portions of the ArkLaTex. Timing on the potential intense weather will be from the afternoon through the evening hours. Even after the severe potential ends we are still tracking a ton of rain that will be moving through the region on Friday. The potential rainfall totals could be in excess of 3 inches in some spots Friday alone. Your weekend forecast is shaping up to be cooler with more rain on the way Sunday. Heading into next week temperatures will be moving up quickly with highs potentially reaching into the mid 80s by Wednesday.
So as you are heading out the door this morning you may want to grab the rain gear at home and dress comfortably as temperatures are once again in the 60s to kick off your day. As head through the morning and into the afternoon we are watching showers and potential thunderstorms develop across western parts of the viewing area. The potential for severe weather will ramp during the afternoon and through the evening hours. Right now the primary concern for those intense storms will be along the I-30 corridor and points off to the north and west. The biggest threat from these storms would be strong winds. High temperatures will be around the 80 degree mark.
As we head into Friday the potential for severe weather will drop off, but widespread moderate and heavy rain will be moving into the region. As the cold front moves through expect on and off heavy rain all day along across the I-20 corridor and points off to the south. Some parts of the region could see more than 3 inches of rain by then time the rain wraps up tomorrow evening. High temperatures will be around the 70 degree mark.
Looking ahead to your weekend and into next week we continue to track more chances for rain across the viewing area. We should be able to stay dry on Saturday, but clouds will be sticking around. Sunday another weather maker will be moving in bringing more chances for rain but no chance for any severe weather. Temperatures both days should be in the 60s. As move into next week the rain should start to clear and our temperatures will be moving up quickly. By the middle of the week we could see our temperatures back into the mid 80s.
So while we are tracking a lot of rain, warm temperatures are not too far down the road. Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
