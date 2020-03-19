Thunderstorms develop later Thursday

So as you are heading out the door this morning you may want to grab the rain gear at home and dress comfortably as temperatures are once again in the 60s to kick off your day. As head through the morning and into the afternoon we are watching showers and potential thunderstorms develop across western parts of the viewing area. The potential for severe weather will ramp during the afternoon and through the evening hours. Right now the primary concern for those intense storms will be along the I-30 corridor and points off to the north and west. The biggest threat from these storms would be strong winds. High temperatures will be around the 80 degree mark.