Shreveport Police change day-to-day operations due to coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond announced changes being made to day-to-day operations at the police department in response to COVID-19.
In a Wednesday press release, the Shreveport Police Department announced the Detective Bureau will stay open, but on a limited basis.
You will have to call 318-673-6955 to schedule an appointment with an investigator. You must provide your name, contact number, report number, and nature of the request. SPD says an investigator will call and set up a time to meet with you.
The Sex Offender Registration will be suspended until April 15, 2020. SPD says sex crimes investigators are reaching out to those required to register to notify them of the extension. Those needing to schedule an appointment with a sex crimes investigator should follow the instructions above.
SPD says those without appointments will be not be allowed into any area outside of the front waiting area of the police station and appointments will not be made at the window in the detective bureau. SPD also says officers will take action in the event of an emergency.
The Information Service Bureau is closed to the public at this time.
You can purchase a report by clicking here. If you still need help you can call the records office at 318-673-7085.
The Police and Fire Academy is restricting access to the facility. You can call 318-673-6766 for fire personnel and 318-673-7170 for police personnel if you have questions.
The patrol desk will remain open at this time, but SPD encourages those with questions to call 318-672-7223 instead of coming to the police station.
Chief Raymond says (Alcoholic Beverage Operator) or ABO services have been suspended until further notice. He says all of these protocols have been put in place to avoid having too many people at the police department and to encourage social distancing.
