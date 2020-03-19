Shreveport pastors share how their churches are handling coronavirus concerns

“I feel like God is the only one we can call upon right now,” Barbara Norton said. “My faith is not greater today than it was yesterday because of what we are going through as a community. I don’t want people to panic or get into a mold where they have no hope. I’m just asking the community to keep the faith and continue to pray. Not just because of the situation, we find ourselves in, but prayers do work. I passed by a sign the other day that said ‘Worry about today because today is here. But don’t worry about tomorrow because tomorrow will take care of itself.’ There is nothing I can do today for tomorrow. It hasn’t even gotten here yet and I don’t know what it will look like or if I will even be here. That’s the reason why we have to reach out and depend on Jesus because he knows what tomorrow will bring.”