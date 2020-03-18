Sci-Port Joint Ribbon Cutting Ceremony now set for April 1st

The ribbon cutting will begin at 4pm at Sci-Port Discovery Center on April 1.

Sci-Port's New Exhibit Debuts on March 18
By Dominique O'Neill | March 18, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 7:04 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Coronavirus also known as Covid-19 has impacted just about every event across the Ark-La-Tex’s, including Sci-Port Discovery Center.

The Sci-Port ribbon cutting day was originally set for March 18, But due to Covid-19, Sci-Port discovery center had to postpone.

Sci-Port in partnership with Bossier Chamber of Commerce and Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce will now hold a double ribbon cutting ceremony on April 1st.

That's the day Sci-Port will be debuting the brand new exhibit called Adventures of Intrigue.

“We will be showing off all of the new adventures”, said Dianne Clark, Executive Director, Sci-Port

Clark says she wants people to gain something new each time they visit Sci-port.

“Our mission is to provide educational opportunities for people of all ages”

