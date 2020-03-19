Rain through the weekend but drier next week

(KSLA) - The rain will continue off an on for a few more days including potential for severe weather this evening. By the end of the weekend, the rain will finally wind down and drier weather is on the way next week.
This evening, there will be more rain and storms. There is the potential for some of these storms to be severe. As the line of storms develops near southeast Oklahoma, hail and damaging winds become possible in these storms. It will be a thin line, so there should not be any widespread severe weather. It’s just possible that these small storms carry a hard punch. The rain will be scattered this evening and will carry into tonight.
Overnight, the line of storms from this evening will continue to move through the ArkLaTex. There will not be any severe weather tonight, so the storms will lose their punch. It will be rain with a couple storms. I do not expect a washout tonight. Rain chances will be at 60%. More of the showers will arrive in the morning.
Friday will be a wet nasty day. There should be a lot of rain, mostly in the morning but continuing to the afternoon. Any storms we see will be in the morning followed by just rain in the afternoon. There will be a few breaks in the rain at times, but there will not be much sunshine. I have the rain chances up to 80%. Temperatures will also be at the warmest in the morning. It will cool down to the lower 60s and upper 50s later in the afternoon.
This weekend will start out dry, but end with more rain. Saturday will have a lot of clouds but I do not expect much rain. It is trending that some rain will be possible. So, I have increased the rain chance to 10%. More of that rain will come in the evening after sunset. So, any plans should still be good to go. Sunday, however, it will be very rainy. I have the rain chances up to 60% for the day. I would have your umbrella for Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will warm up to the lower 60s.
Next week is looking good! I have a 20% chance of rain for Monday and Tuesday. So, there will not be a lot of rain, just a few small showers. There should also be some sunshine at times. Overall, I think Monday and Tuesday are looking much better compared to the last week or so. Temperatures will warm up nicely. Monday will heat up to the lower 70s and Tuesday should top out in the upper 70s.
Then Wednesday and Thursday will also be rather dry. I have only a mere 10% chance of rain for those days. Therefore, you should not need your umbrella. The only bad news is that I do not expect a lot of sunshine. There will be plenty of clouds hanging around making it a dreary looking day at times. Tempertaures will be very warm and will reach the mid 80s!
Have a great rest of the week and weekend!
