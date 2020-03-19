Rain through the weekend but drier next week

This weekend will start out dry, but end with more rain. Saturday will have a lot of clouds but I do not expect much rain. It is trending that some rain will be possible. So, I have increased the rain chance to 10%. More of that rain will come in the evening after sunset. So, any plans should still be good to go. Sunday, however, it will be very rainy. I have the rain chances up to 60% for the day. I would have your umbrella for Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will warm up to the lower 60s.