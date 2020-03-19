NSU postpones spring commencement

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) -Northwestern State University has decided to postpone its spring graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus.
NSU’s spring graduation was scheduled for May 8, however due to the coronavirus officials are planning to gives graduates the option of a late summer commencement or an invitation to the fall ceremony in December.
The school suspended all in-person classes Friday, March 13 and moved to online classes for the remainder of the semester.
