Netflix: What’s coming and going in April

(Gray News) - Netflix on Thursday released its list movies and shows that will be arriving and going away in the month of April.
Along with several Netflix Originals options, installments from the "Matrix" and "Lethal Weapon" movie series will be available next month. Among the movies leaving are hits like "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Shawshank Redemption."
See below for a list of titles that will be added to Netflix in April. All titles and dates are subject to change.
- Netflix Is A Daily Joke - Featuring daily jokes from your favorite Netflix stand up specials including Iliza Shlesinger, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld and more.
- Post Play - Join Jason Bateman and Chris Mundy for a 3-part in-depth conversation about the new series of Ozark, launching April 1st.
- ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (New Episodes) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Circle Game -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The King: Eternal Monarch -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 1
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Nailed It!: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can't Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
- Community: Season 1-6
- Deep Impact
- God's Not Dead
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim's Convenience: Season 4
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly's Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
Available April 2
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Available April 3
- Coffee & Kareem -- NETFLIX FILM
- La casa de papel: Part 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon -- NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy -- NETFLIX FAMILY
- StarBeam -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available April 4
- Angel Has Fallen
Available April 5
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Available April 6
- The Big Show Show -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available April 7
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 9
- Hi Score Girl: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Available April 10
- Brews Brothers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- LA Originals -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- La vie scolaire -- NETFLIX FILM
- Love Wedding Repeat -- NETFLIX FILM
- The Main Event -- NETFLIX FILM
- Tigertail -- NETFLIX FILM
Available April 14
- Chris D’Elia: No Pain -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available April 15
- The Innocence Files -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Outer Banks -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 16
- Despicable Me
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fauda: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hail, Caesar!
- Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Jem and the Holograms
Available April 17
- Betonrausch -- NETFLIX FILM
- #blackAF -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) -- NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
- Legado en los huesos -- NETFLIX FILM
- Sergio -- NETFLIX FILM
- Too Hot to Handle -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 18
- The Green Hornet
Available April 20
- Cooked with Cannabis -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Midnight Gospel -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Vatican Tapes
Available April 21
- Bleach: The Assault
- Bleach: The Bount
- Middleditch & Schwartz -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding
Available April 22
- Absurd Planet -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Circus of Books -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- El silencio del pantano -- NETFLIX FILM
- The Plagues of Breslau -- NETFLIX FILM
- The Willoughbys -- NETFLIX FILM
- Win the Wilderness -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 23
- The House of Flowers : Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 24
- After Life: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extraction -- NETFLIX FILM
- Hello Ninja: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available April 25
- The Artist
- Django Unchained
Available April 26
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 27
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Never Have I Ever -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 29
- A Secret Love -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Extracurricular -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Summertime -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 30
- Dangerous Lies -- NETFLIX FILM
- Drifting Dragons -- NETFLIX ANIME
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) -- NETFLIX FILM
- The Victims’ Game -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving April 4
- American Odyssey: Season 1
Leaving April 8
- Movie 43
Leaving April 15
- 21 & Over
Leaving April 16
- Lost Girl: Season 1-5
Leaving April 17
- Big Fat Liar
Leaving April 19
- The Longest Yard
Leaving April 24
- The Ugly Truth
Leaving April 29
- National Treasure
Leaving April 30
- A Cinderella Story
- A Little Princess
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- The Craft
- Crash
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Friday the 13th
- Good Burger
- GoodFellas
- The Hangover
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Rosemary's Baby
- Rounders
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Space Jam
- Spy Kids
- Step Brothers
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- True Grit
