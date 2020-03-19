Shreveport LSU Health campus designated as COVID-19 testing center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport will soon be on the frontlines when it comes to testing people for the deadly coronavirus.
Next week, Dr. G.E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health, says the hospital will roll out rapid testing for the virus. The COVID-19 test according to Dr. Ghali will be administered and processed at LSU Health Shreveport and results will come back within 24 hours.
The test is said to have the same standards as the FDA/CDC currently being administered at hospitals across the nation.
According to Dr. Ghali, LSU Health Shreveport will be one of only 20 hospitals capable of administering the new rapid tests.
Dr. Ghali says the test was developed in house, and currently, Oschner LSU Health has enough kits to test ten-thousand people, with more kits becoming available in the weeks.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
