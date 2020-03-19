Local restaurants in Shreveport-Bossier offering drive-thru, take out or delivery

One delivery service is offering ‘contactless delivery’

Local restaurants in Shreveport-Bossier offering drive-thru, take out or delivery
Flatten the Curve (Source: Greater Shreveport Chamber)
By Charitee Blackmon and Danielle Scruggs | March 19, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 1:13 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Chamber of Commerce is flattening the curve amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Many local restaurants in our area are offering delivery, drive-thru, and take out.

There are more restaurants listed on their website.

Related

What You Need To Know: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.