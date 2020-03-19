Local restaurants in Shreveport-Bossier offering drive-thru, take out or delivery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Chamber of Commerce is flattening the curve amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Many local restaurants in our area are offering delivery, drive-thru, and take out.
- OnTheGoDelivery.com is offering a contactless delivery option all you have to do is add a drop off location at checkout.
- Buffalo Wild Wings 2640 Airline Drive Bossier City, LA 71111(318)747-7095 www.buffalowildwings.com
- First Watch (Quailridge Inc) 1370 E. 70th Street Shreveport, LA 71105 (318)216-5881 www.firstwatch.com/
- Silver Star Cantina3015 E. Texas Street Bossier City, LA 71111 (318)584-7446
- Nothing Bundt Cakes 7423 Youree Dr., Ste. 300 Shreveport, LA 71105 (318) 798-6535 www.nothingbundtcakes.com
- Main Squeeze Juice Co., LLC 2114 Airline Drive Ste. A Bossier City, LA 71111 (318)588-5071 www.mainsqueezejuiceco.com
- Laughing Crab Inc 7511 Youree Dr, Ste. 100 Shreveport, LA 71105 (318)900-8881 www.laughingcrab168.com
- Jerry Lawler’s Memphis BBQ 6458 Hwy 3 Benton, LA 71006 (318)935-5100 www.jerrylawlerbbq.com
- Down Home Meats, Inc. 5236 Highway 3276 Stonewall, LA 71078 (318)925-6915 www.downhomemeatsinc.com
- Red Barn Cajun Crawfish & Seafood Market 7627 Pines Road Shreveport, LA 71129 (318)458-8304 www.redbarncajuncrawfish.com/
