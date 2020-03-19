Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS GOVERNOR
As US governors impose restrictions, Texas stays out of it
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As governors across the U.S. impose restrictions on restaurants and public gatherings, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is still letting local authorities make their own decisions. Texas has reported more than 80 cases of infections as of Wednesday, and two deaths deaths related to the virus that causes COVID-19. Abbott has warned Texans that caseloads will spike dramatically as testing accelerates. But the Republican governor has insisted that blanket restrictions aren't necessary even as other states close schools and order bars and restaurant dining rooms to close.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS-STANDARDIZED TESTS
States suspending standardized tests as schools close
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus has prompted several states to cancel the standardized testing that is dreaded by students and teachers alike. Many states were scheduled to begin testing in April but now face school closures that could last weeks or longer. States are asking federal education officials to waive federal testing requirements. Many states use high-stakes testing to advance students to the next grade level and rate schools and teachers. Education groups also say bringing kids in for testing after weeks of online learning wouldn't be fair to them.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
3rd death in Texas of person with positive COVID-19 test
DALLAS (AP) — Health officials say a third person in Texas who was infected with the coronavirus has died. Collin County health officials said Wednesday that a 64-year-old man from the Dallas suburb of Plano died Tuesday night at a local hospital. Officials said the positive test was confirmed after the death. The man had an underlying health condition. Officials say that because of how the case was reported to them, they haven't yet been able to confirm the cause of the man's death. They don't know if he was in contact with the virus locally or through travel.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LAW ENFORCEMENT
Health and safety: Police shift priorities as crisis grows
NEW YORK (AP) — Police officers in Fort Worth and Denver have stopped arresting people for some low-level crimes. The district attorney in Brooklyn is declining to prosecute them. And many courthouses across the U.S. are closing their doors, delaying trials and canceling jury duty, as the coronavirus disrupts even the most fundamental pillars of American life. The disease has the potential to profoundly change law enforcement and jurisprudence in the U.S. Police departments are shifting resources and adjusting priorities in an attempt to maintain public safety while doing their best to prevent infection among officers and suspects. Courts that have stayed open are relying more on video for arraignments and other proceedings.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SPANISH-SPEAKERS-
Getting coronavirus updates in Spanish is a mixed bag in US
PHOENIX (AP) — As government officials across the country warn about the dangers of the coronavirus, they’re doing so predominantly in English. They’re potentially not reaching the millions of Spanish speakers in the U.S. who aren’t proficient in English to make sure they know how to stay healthy during a global pandemic. In Arizona, the health department website doesn't have Spanish-language updates. But in Washington state, where most coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have occurred, officials have led the way in Spanish messaging and reaching people in many other languages. Advocacy groups and Spanish-language media are filling in the gaps as cities and states say they're working to translate guidance.
VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-VOTING
Amid virus, Congress' leaders resist call for remote voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some lawmakers want Congress to allow remote voting in the House and the Senate as the coronavirus spreads around the country. But congressional leaders are resisting the idea. The dispute pits the scourge of the infection against two centuries of tradition. It underscores Washington's struggle to adapt to recommendations about how to handle the pandemic. Advocates of the voting change cite the health perils of traveling to the U.S. Capitol — especially by air — when health experts want people to avoid crowds. Congresswoman Katie Porter says “we cannot stand on tradition” if it puts lives at risk. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell oppose the change.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BEERS-FOR-FEARS
Fighting fear with beer: Virus spurs curbside beer sales
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — Sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name. But with the new coronavirus popping up all over the country, a trip to your favorite tap room isn’t in the offing. So breweries are stepping up, offering curbside growlers to stave off the grumbling. Amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday closing all restaurants and bars, except for takeout. But instead of grumbling, Tar Heels are growling. A number of other states around the country have put similar measures into place. But where one door shuts, another door may open. Breweries are finding that's a car door.
AP-US-DETROIT-AUTOMAKERS-FACTORY-SHUTDOWNS
Automakers shut North American plants over coronavirus fears
DETROIT (AP) — Concerns about the spreading coronavirus has forced most of North America's auto plants to close temporarily. Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota said on Wednesday they would shut down all factories in the region, citing concerns for employees who work in close quarters building automobiles. Nissan is closing U.S. factories. In addition, Hyundai closed its Alabama plant after a worker tested positive for the virus. Detroit's three automakers said their closures would begin this week, while Honda and Toyota will start next week. Nissan will close U.S. plants starting Friday. Closings will run from a few days to over two weeks, but most automakers said they'll have to evaluate the spread of the virus before reopening.
SEVERE WEATHER-TEXAS
Unconfirmed tornado tears through rural North Texas
DALLAS (AP) — Officials say at lease one unconfirmed tornado tore through part of rural North Texas, damaging numerous roofs and outbuildings. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the Wednesday night storm. Storm spotters reported a suspected tornado tore through a rural area just south of Graham, about 80 miles northwest of Fort Worth. The storm moved northeastward toward Lake Bridgeport and on to the town of Alvord, about 50 miles north of Fort Worth, damaging several metal buildings. Tree damage and downed utility lines were widespread.
DEPUTY KILLED-CRASH
On-duty deputy killed in 2-car crash, 1 in serious condition
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials say a Texas sheriff’s deputy has died in a two-car crash that left another person in a serious condition. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says Sr. Deputy Christopher Korzilius died Wednesday morning while on duty after his unmarked Ford Escape traveling eastbound on FM 2244 collided with an Infiniti heading in the opposite direction. Medics say Korzilius’ car rolled off the road and landed on its roof. He died at the scene. The other person involved in the crash is hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Korzilius was assigned to TCSO’s VICE unit at the time of the crash. Officials are investigating the crash. Funeral arrangements are pending.